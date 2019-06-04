Zacks Investment Research Lowers Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Watts Water’s operating margin expansion will likely be driven by higher volume and productivity improvements, including restructuring savings. It is focused on accelerating organic growth and reinvesting in productivity initiatives. It aims to launch a smart and connected product strategy in 2019 for further differentiation in the marketplace. Watts Water is committed to enhancing shareholder value, while following a holistic growth model. However, material cost inflation due to the potential imposition of tariffs is likely to affect its cash flow. Also, increased internal investments is likely to hurt margin expansion in the near term. Its Europe segment is susceptible to volatility in organic sales due to softness in the fluid solutions platform. In addition, the underlying trends in the Eurozone economy remain unclear.”

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $93.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $1,072,009.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $806,998.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,358 shares in the company, valued at $187,626.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,247. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,908.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.