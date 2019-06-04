Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MX. Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $8.27 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,677,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 476,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,025,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

