Zillow Group (Z) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on Z. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen raised Zillow Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.41.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 690,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $29,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $166,251.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,701.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,159 shares of company stock worth $535,360 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29,385.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,279,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,407,000 after buying an additional 5,261,505 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,661,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,054,000 after buying an additional 1,909,311 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,403,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,990,000 after buying an additional 1,587,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,869,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,824,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

