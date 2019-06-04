Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after buying an additional 4,764,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,139,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,304,000 after buying an additional 646,242 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,396,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $278,704,000 after buying an additional 434,347 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,460,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $250,932,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 526.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,705,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,889,000 after buying an additional 5,635,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,442. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

