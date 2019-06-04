Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,585. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/zions-bancorporation-n-a-takes-position-in-mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-inc-mufg.html.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.