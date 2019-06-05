-$0.14 EPS Expected for Redfin Corp (RDFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). Redfin reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redfin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,214 shares of company stock worth $1,245,418. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Redfin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Redfin by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Redfin has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

