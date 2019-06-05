15,091 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Acquired by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Waste Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $4,552,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,779,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.97. 728,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,920. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

