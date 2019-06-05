18,800 Shares in Unum Group (UNM) Purchased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

