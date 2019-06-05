$218.21 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (AYR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will report sales of $218.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.79 million. Aircastle reported sales of $204.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year sales of $881.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $872.33 million to $891.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $955.41 million, with estimates ranging from $905.73 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.84 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

AYR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aircastle in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aircastle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aircastle in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aircastle in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYR traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. 239,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Aircastle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

