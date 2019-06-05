$241.44 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce sales of $241.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.53 million to $242.94 million. ExlService reported sales of $210.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $984.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $992.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.88 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 65,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,392. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ExlService has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

In related news, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 25,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $1,552,416.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,426.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $87,296.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,664 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 446,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ExlService by 44.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in ExlService by 251.9% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 11,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

