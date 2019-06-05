$27.45 Million in Sales Expected for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report sales of $27.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.68 million to $28.22 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) posted sales of $26.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full year sales of $111.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.27 million to $114.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.51 million, with estimates ranging from $116.51 million to $126.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million.

OLBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 686,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 565,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,997. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

