3,839 Shares in Heico Corp (HEI) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Heico by 751.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 60.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Heico by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $9,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,047,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,198,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $11,702,080. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen started coverage on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Heico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Heico had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

