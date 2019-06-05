4,634 Shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $77.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.15.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $68.57.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.42 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 78.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $30,574.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $529,635 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

