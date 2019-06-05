$50.08 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post sales of $50.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $53.36 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $27.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.10 million to $121.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $95.26 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 60,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,386. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

