$573.10 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will report $573.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.49 million and the highest is $598.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $580.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $14.38. 643,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,328. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $577.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $40,267.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,694.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,354 shares of company stock worth $675,434. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 801,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,806.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

