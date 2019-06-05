$669.19 Million in Sales Expected for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to post sales of $669.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.60 million and the lowest is $665.78 million. Comfort Systems USA posted sales of $535.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $538.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

NYSE FIX opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.61 per share, with a total value of $241,245.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 239,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $210,457.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,238 shares of company stock worth $376,569. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

