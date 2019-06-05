7,178 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.78. 42,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,186. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6392 per share. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $7.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

