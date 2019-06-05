$747.60 Million in Sales Expected for Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) will post sales of $747.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.00 million to $755.20 million. Primoris Services reported sales of $648.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primoris Services.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.96. 5,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,308. The firm has a market cap of $979.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 129,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $3,009,042.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,824 shares in the company, valued at $50,134,260.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,020 shares of company stock worth $16,255,222. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 315.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 201,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.