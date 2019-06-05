8,376 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Acquired by Alpine Group USVI LLC

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.2% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 488,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $59.41.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

