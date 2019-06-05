$9.61 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post $9.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.11 million and the lowest is $9.10 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year sales of $60.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.69 million to $70.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 11.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.46. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.