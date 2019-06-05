ABB Ltd. (ABBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 23.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 17 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.