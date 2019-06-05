ABM Industries (ABM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.99. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

ABM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,907. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a sector weight rating and a $36.83 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.46.

In other news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 7,143 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $263,576.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $411,412.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,872 shares of company stock worth $1,003,677. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “ABM Industries (ABM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/abm-industries-abm-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.