Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will post $108.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the lowest is $107.14 million. Acacia Communications reported sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year sales of $455.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $469.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $530.43 million, with estimates ranging from $489.92 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $47.48 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 316.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $2,155,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $1,215,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,642 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,465. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

