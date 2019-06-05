Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0125 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $137,530.00 and $1,182.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000424 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 11,012,300 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

