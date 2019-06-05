Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

