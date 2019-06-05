Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for 3.1% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

