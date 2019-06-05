Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $368,525.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,130.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $477,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $507,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,500 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $214.83 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

