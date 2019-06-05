AgEagle Aerial Systems (NASDAQ:UAVS)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/ageagle-aerial-systems-uavs-trading-down-6-7.html.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.