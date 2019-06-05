AKO Capital LLP Acquires 469,131 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,131 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 5.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Nike were worth $164,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Nike by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Nike by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nike by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Nike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 142,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

