Alacer Gold (ASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.19

Shares of Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 68549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$97.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

