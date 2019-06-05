Alliance Pharma (APH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Alliance Pharma stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.02) on Monday. Alliance Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 59.20 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.50 ($1.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $403.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

