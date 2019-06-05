Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Alphabet by 103,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,899,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54,846,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,967 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,265 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $21,605,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after acquiring an additional 858,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,324.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,054.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/alphabet-inc-googl-holdings-trimmed-by-columbus-circle-investors.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.