AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.28.

Analog Devices stock opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $982,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,365.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $134,837.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,499,815. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

