Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Director Acquires $19,976.60 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Director R Sharon Smith acquired 1,330 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $19,976.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,242.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBC opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

