AMERCO (UHAL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UHAL. TheStreet downgraded AMERCO from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AMERCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $386.62 on Friday. AMERCO has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $403.92. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.88. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $725.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 100.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.