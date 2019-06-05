Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ameresco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 415,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ameresco by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $703.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Ameresco Inc has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.29 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 42,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $710,062.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,053,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,143.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,038,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,141,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,324. Insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/ameresco-inc-amrc-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.