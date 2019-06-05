American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Director John T. Cahill Purchases 25,000 Shares

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Director John T. Cahill bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $715,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,928.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. 8,048,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,209. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,125 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,559,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,171,000 after acquiring an additional 217,761 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,415 shares of the airline’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,395 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

