American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.24. American Axle & Manufact. shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 128493 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $215,255.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,812.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

