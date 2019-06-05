American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.30-0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NYSE:AEO opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $315,317.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $2,754,210.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,820 shares of company stock worth $3,151,706. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

