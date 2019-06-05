American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $789,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

