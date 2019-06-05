Analysts Anticipate Aegion Corp (AEGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) will report sales of $318.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.80 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Aegion reported sales of $335.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Aegion had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

AEGN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 191,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $464.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Aegion has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR boosted its stake in Aegion by 14.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 254,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Aegion by 85.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 23,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aegion by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Aegion by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,190,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 87,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegion by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

