Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Corp (FBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.29 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $99,985.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FB Financial by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FB Financial by 68,000.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.