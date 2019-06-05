Analysts Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($4.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.08.

ODT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 316,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,267. The stock has a market cap of $642.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.62. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $28.57.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

