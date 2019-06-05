Analysts Set EnerSys (ENS) Price Target at $89.26

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ENS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.52. 9,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,852. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $796.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

