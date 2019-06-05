Analyzing CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) and K12 (LRN)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and K12 (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIBT Education Group and K12’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $58.67 million 0.53 $15.61 million N/A N/A K12 $917.73 million 1.40 $27.62 million $0.68 46.93

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than CIBT Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and K12’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group 23.54% 10.03% 5.03% K12 4.33% 7.23% 5.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of K12 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of K12 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K12 has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CIBT Education Group and K12, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A K12 0 1 2 0 2.67

K12 has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given K12’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe K12 is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Summary

K12 beats CIBT Education Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About K12

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

