Analyzing Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) & BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 19.63% 9.22% 0.99% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 10.20% 13.80% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Guaranty Bancshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $103.76 million 3.39 $20.60 million $1.85 16.24 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $35.32 billion 1.10 $3.52 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in BrasÃ­lia, Brazil.

