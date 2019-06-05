Anaplan (PLAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.42.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Beauchamp purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $1,544,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 149,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $5,190,250.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,513 shares of company stock worth $11,193,604 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,057,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

