AngioDynamics (ANGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics continues to gain from its core VIT business unit, which witnessed solid growth on the back of impressive performance at the Fluid Management and AngioVac units. Recent acquisitions of BioSentry and RadiaDyne are proving favorable for the company at the moment. AngioDynamics announced that it has received an approval from the U.S. FDA to initiate a clinical study for treating stage III pancreatic cancer. The company also announced that the FDA has granted an expanded 510(k) clearance for its OARtrac Radiation Dose Monitoring System for use in cancer treatments. On the flip side, headwinds faced by AngioDynamics’ Venous Insufficiency business and sluggish show by radiofrequency ablation products raise concerns. AngioDynamics underperformed its industry in a year’s time.”

ANGO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

ANGO opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.30 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,136,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,368 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

