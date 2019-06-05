Ann Mather Sells 17,500 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.57, for a total value of $4,384,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ANET traded up $8.92 on Wednesday, reaching $263.63. 1,478,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,391. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.34. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $595.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Nomura upped their price objective on Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Gabelli raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

