ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Holdings Increased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $30,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $143,212,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11,985.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after buying an additional 432,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,602,000 after buying an additional 312,390 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 941,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,958,000 after buying an additional 310,181 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $39,028,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $197.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on ANSYS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.14.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $632,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.80, for a total value of $217,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,881 shares of company stock worth $6,727,162. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Holdings Increased by Ajo LP” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/ansys-inc-anss-holdings-increased-by-ajo-lp.html.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.